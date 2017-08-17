What’s On & Listings

Have your say

Our guide to what’s on over the next seven days in the district and beyond with MacFloyd one of the highlights at Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Friday).

1. Fans of Pink Floyd and their progressive melodic meanderings don’t have to wish they were there at one of their gigs anymore – they can just head along to Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm to see tribute act MacFloyd play classics from the Animals album.

2. The fairytale about the blonde porridge pilferer is brought to life with a ton of music at Falkirk Town Hall from 1pm on Sunday. It’s fun to sneak into a bears’ home and mess with their stuff, but in reality Goldilocks would be looking at a 12-month supervised community payback order.

3. Captivate Theatre Company’s production of Les Miserables, featuring former St Mungo’s High School pupil Kara Chalmers (picture above) as Fantine, will run at the Gilded Balloon in the Rose Theatre from Friday through to August 27. Visit www.captivatetheatre.com for more.

4. The music of the Everly Brothers, pictured above, features in a ’60s Night Out with The Dreamers and The Temple Brothers from 7.30pm at Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday. The Temple lads kick things off with some Don and Phil classics then join the Dreamers to take the night home.

5. The family friendly independent music festival returns for a seventh straight year with top turns like Songhoy Blues and BMX Bandits, pictured above, playing Cardross Estate near Stirling with a myriad of great bands you may not have heard of yet. Runs from Friday to Sunday.

6. Courtesy of new underground night organisers Amplify, superstar Irish DJ Brian Kearney will be importing his uplifting trance and psy-trance creations directly to The Warehouse massive tomorrow (Friday). The Burnbank Road venue’s dance floor will fill up from 11am.

LISTINGS

Thursday, August 17

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (10.30am)

The Beguiled will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Workshop

Stop Go Animation Workshop will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (10.30am)

Romans Rule Workshop will takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Friday, August 18

Music

MacFloyd: The Animals Tour 2017

will be playing at Falkirk Town Hall,

West Bridge Street, Falkirk

(7.30pm)

Karaoke

Stables Sing Along takes place at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Workshop

Stop Go Animation Workshop will take place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont

(10.30am)

Super Summer Crafts takes place at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Roman Mosaic Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11.30am)

Film

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 19

Music

A ’60s Night Out with The Dreamers and The Temple Brothers takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Don Taylor will be singing at the

Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Event

The Big Hunt 2017 Geo-caching Taster Session takes place at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (10am)

Macastory’s Animal Agents Adventure takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (11am)

Film

Cars 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Workshop

Roman Mosaic Workshop takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11.30am)

Talk

An Introduction to Blind Photography takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (2pm)

Sunday, August 20

Music

Goldilocks and the Three Bears Singalong takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk

(1pm)

Workshop

Roman Mosaic Workshop takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Film

Cars 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, August 21

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Graham Carter at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, August 22

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon will take place in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Quiz

Stables Stumpers with its free finger buffet takes place at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, August 23

Dance

Burlesque fitness with Violet Moon at Blood, Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Film

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, August 24

Film

Dunkirk will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, August 25

Film

The Big Sick will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Dance

Ballroom Dances with John Findlay will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, August 26

Film

Spiderman: Homecoming will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

Theatre

Outdoor Theatre: The Emperor’s New Clothes will take place at the Helix, Falkirk (6pm)

Can You Catch The Killer?: Mrs Peacock’s Feathers takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk

Books of the week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1. Night School by Lee Child

2. Game Over by Quintin Jardine

3. Murder Games by James Patterson

4. Still Dark by Alex Gray

5. A Dark So Deadly by Stuart

MacBride

6. Rather Be the Devil by Ian Rankin