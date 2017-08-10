What’s On & Listings

Have your say

Our guide to what’s on in the district and beyond over the next seven days.

1. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are Scottish music legends and you can see why by turning out to enjoy their concert at Falkirk Town Hall, in West Bridge Street from 7.30pm on Sunday. Expect some banter from the boys and a ton of lively tunes to get toes tapping.

2. A fun day of free entertainment takes place at the Helix Park this Sunday from 11am till 5pm. It will have amateur and professional musicians, performers and entertainers to take to the stage and showcase their skills up on the main stage or at one of the busking spots, as well as stall. Bring your own picnic.

3. Falkirk Library, in Hope Street, will host radio legend Tom Russell as he promotes the release of his new book Godfather of Rock on Thursday from 6.30pm. Fans can expect excess all areas anecdotes aplenty from the Radio Clyde and Rock Radio presenter.

4. Kaiser Chiefs and the Lightning Seeds headline Saturday at Linlithgow Palace for this ever-growing festival, while Amy Macdonald and Razorlight top the bill on Sunday. There are plenty more bands to see and hear at PATP in TITP’s long overdue gap year.

5. Blair Drummond Safari Park is a great place to visit at any time, but on Saturday and Sunday it will be holding its annual Superhero Weekend and celebrating one of the Park’s rarest animals, the lemur. Visit www.blairdrummond.com for more information.

6. The Star Shaped Festival in Glasgow’s 02 ABC on Saturday has everyone who was anyone in the 1990s who isn’t playing Party at the Palace. The Bluetones, Space, Dodgy – pictured above – and Sleeper are playing from 1pm onwards. Oasis sadly couldn’t make it for the obvious reasons.

LISTINGS

Thursday, August 10

Workshop

StopGo Animation Workshop will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Romans Rule Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Children

Toddling o’clock will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11am)

Event

Tom Russell: Godfather of Rock takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Music

The Kilkennys will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, August 11

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (10.30am)

The Beguiled will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Workshop

Stop Go Animation Workshop will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Crafts

Super Summer Crafts will take place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Saturday, August 12

Karaoke

Sing along at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Event

The Big Lego Build takes place at Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont (11am)

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

The Beguiled will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Nature

Feed the Animals at Newpark Farm will take place at Muiravonside Country park, Whitecross (11am)

Wild About Kinneil: Boxes for Bats and Birds will take place at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (11am and 2pm)

Sunday, August 13

Event

The Big Helix Picnic takes place at Helix Park, Falkirk (11am)

Workshop

Can You Dig It? will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park (1pm)

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Beguiled will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

An Evening with Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, August 14

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Winter Wilson at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Drama

Theatre Summer School: The Jungle Book will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Workshop

The Roman Mosaic Workshop takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11.30pm)

Film

The Beguiled will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness ((11am)

Tuesday, August 15

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Crafts

Super Summer Crafts will be taking place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (2pm)

Wednesday, August 16

Workshop

Can You Dig It? archaeology workshop takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Film

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Beguiled will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, August 21

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Graham Carter at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Pick of the Week

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.Night school by Lee Child

2.Game Over by Quintin Jardine

3.A Dark So Deadly by Stuart MacBride

4.Still Drak by Alex Gray

5.Murder Games by James Patterson

6.The Fix by David Baldacci