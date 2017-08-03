What’s On & Listings

Have your say

Our guide to what’s on over the next seven days locally and beyond

1. Country music fans will mosey on down to Falkirk Town Hall, in West Bridge Street, at 7.30pm on Saturday to see four of Ireland’s finest performers – John Hogan, Gary Gamble, Cowboy Larry and Joe Moore, pictured above, perform with the cracking Keltic Storm band.

2. The heartwarming musical tale of orphan Annie and her dreams to find a family will unfold at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Featuring Polmont’s Hazel Beattie as Miss Hannigan, pictured above, Annie runs at the Gilded Balloon, Rose Street, from 2pm today and through to August 14.

3. Those keepers of creepy crawlies and other interesting animals, Zoolab, will be visiting Denny Library, in Davies Row, on Tuesday, August 8 from 11am. Tickets for this up close and personal with nature event will be going faster than a polecat down a pipe. Call (01324) 504242 for more.

4. Suggs and the nutty boys bring their classic catchy ska pop to Falkirk Stadium tomorrow (Friday) from 7.30pm. Expect all the hits – Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, My Girl, One Step Beyond, Our House, Wings of a Dove, some new numbers and lots more.

5. Popstar Jess Glynne will be belting out her hits, including Take Me Home and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday night. Jess will be supported by fast rising acts Mullally and Kiko Bun when the fun starts at 6pm.

6. Before Sir Ed of Sheeran arrived on the scene, KT Tunstall was the undisputed master of the loop pedal. Unlike the ginger troubadour though, she has gone on to embrace the band format and you can see her strut her stuff from 6.30pm at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow on Friday.

LISTINGS

Thursday, august 3

Film

A Man Called Ove will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, August 4

Music

Madness will be playing Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (7.30pm)

DJ Retro Dave will be spinning Madness, Ska and Two Tone tunes in the Auld Vic in Grahams Road from 4-7pm and then at North Star in Vicar Street from 9pm-1am.

Workshop

StopGo Animation Workshop takes place at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (10.30am)

Can You Dig It? archaeology sessions take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Nature

Wild About Kinneil: Boxes for Bats and Birds takes place at Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness (11am and 2pm)

Art

Art in the Park will take place in Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (1pm)

Film

War for the Planet of the Apes will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, August 5

Music

Jess Glynne will be playing Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk (6pm)

Keep it Country will be playing at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Prairie Star Country and Western Club presents Tin Star at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Danny Wilson will be singing in the Union Inn, Lock 16, Camelon (9pm)

Lorenz will be performing at the Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon (9.30pm)

Film

Despicable Me 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

War for the Planet of the Apes will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Event

Pokemon Catch and Trade at Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Workshop

Super Summer Crafts takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (11am)

Sunday, August 6

Music

Ceilidh Trail will be performing at the Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon (4pm)

Event

Malvina Dwyer’s wonderful garden at Quarrybank Cottage, Avonbridge (1pm)

Film

Despicable Me 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

War for the Planet of the Apes will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, August 7

Music

Stirling Folk Club will be holding an open session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Workshop

Tim Noble’s Stars of the Future Performers takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Film

War for the Planet of the Apes will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, August 8

Workshop

Tim Noble’s Stars of the Future Performers takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Film

War for the Planet of the Apes will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Event

Zoolab will be visiting Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny (11am)

Big Lego Build takes place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (3pm)

Wednesday, August 9

Workshop

Tim Noble’s Stars of the Future Performers takes place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (10am)

Nature

Discover the wonderful world of mini-beasts at Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth (2pm)

Film

War for the Plant of the Apes will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

RSC Live: Titus Andronicus will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Thursday, August 10

Workshop

StopGo Animation Workshop will take place at Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert (10.30am)

Romans Rule Workshop will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Children

Toddling o’clock will take place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11am)

Event

Tom Russell: Godfather of Rock takes place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (6.30pm)

Music

The Kilkennys will be playing Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, August 14

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Winter Wilson at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Monday, August 21

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Graham Carter at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)