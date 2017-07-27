What’s On & Listings

Have your say

Our guide to what’s happening on the local arts scene over the next seven days.

1 Falkirk Blues Club hosts another two great acts at its new base in the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk tonight (Thursday) from 8pm. This month it’s the turn of the fabulous Last Tango in Memphis with a sensational solo set from Stuart Blackwood.

2 At last – a chance to play detective. Would-be Columbos and Sherlocks will be digging out their dirty macs and deer stalkers to head for Falkirk Town Hall from 8pm Saturday and enjoy two interactive murder games – The Middle of Summer Murders and Mrs Peacock’s Feathers.

3 Something to make all the family smile takes place at Apex Vets’ Denny premises in Winchester Avenue this Saturday (pictured above). The popular fun day is from noon till 4pm and will have lots of animals and birds, as well as some humans too! Admission is free.

4 The stand up and long standing captain on BBC2’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI panellist will be making ‘em laugh at the Tolbooth, in Jail Wynd, Stirling from 8pm on Sunday. Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk for more information.

5 Young Indiana Jones fans will be getting cracking at Callendar House from 1pm on Saturday when they take part in the Can You Dig It? archaeological experience. Youngsters can experience the thrill of uncovering actual Roman artefacts buried in dig boxes on the grounds.

6 Those who cannot get enough of the distinctive sound that emerges from a well blown bagpipe will be heading for the Scottish Pipe Band Championships 2017 in Dumbarton on Saturday. The competition runs from 9am to 6pm in Levengrove Park.

LISTINGS

Thursday, July 27

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents Last Tango in Memphis and Stuart Blackwood at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Drama/Arts

Stop Go Animation workshop at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Film

NT Live: Angels in America (Part Two, Perestroika) will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Workshop

Children can enjoy the sensory fun of Toddling o’clock at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (11am)

Romans Rule Workshop takes place in Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Friday, July 28

Drama/Arts

Stop Go Animation workshop at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10.30am)

Games

Pokemon Catch and Trade will entertain youngsters at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge (11am)

Film

A Man Called Ove will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, July 29

Music

Debbie Muirhead will be singing in the new lounge at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Debbie Anne King will be singing at the Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon (9.30pm)

A live singer will perform at the Union Inn, Lock 16, Camelon (9pm)

Event

Enjoy Apex Vets annual charity fun day in aid of Cat Protection at Winchester Avenue, Denny (Noon)

Archaeology for the young with Can You Dig It at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Murder Mystery: The Middle of Summer Murders will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Gintastic gin tasting night in aid of Strathcarron Hospice at the Bluebell Inn, Main Street, Bainsford (8pm)

Nature

Meet the Animals at New Parks Farm and Meet the Bees at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Know your nettles at Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth (2pm)

Film

Rock Dog will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am and 2.30pm)

A Man Called Ove will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Sunday, July 30

Music

Tulane will be playing the Canal Inn, Canal Street, Camelon (4pm)

Paddy Brown will sing at the Union Inn, Lock 16 Camelon (3pm)

Film

Rock Dog will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

A Man Called Ove will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, July 31

Music

Stirling Folk Club present Highland Line at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Event

Teddy Bear Storytime Picnic will take place at Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (2pm)

Drama

Green Screen Summer Drama Club will take place at Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk (10am)

Tuesday, August 1

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, August 2

Dance

Violet Moon’s Burlesque Chair Dance Fitness takes place at Blood Sweat and Tears Gym, East Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Nature

Find the art in nature at Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth (2pm)

Film

A Man Called Ove will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Sunday, August 6

Event

Visit Malvina Dwyer’s wonderful garden at Quarrybank Cottage, Avonbridge (1pm)

Monday, August 7

Music

Stirling Folk Club will be holding an open session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Wednesday, August 9

Nature

Discover the wonderful world of mini-beasts at Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth (2pm)

Monday, August 14

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Winter Wilson at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Monday, August 21

Music

Stirling Folk Club presents Graham Carter at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Pick of the week

Most requested books in the last week at Falkirk Library were:

1.Game Over by Quintin Jardine

2.Night School by Lee Child.

3.A Dark So Deadly by Stuart MacBride

4.Still Dark by Alex Gray