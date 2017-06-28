What’s On & Listings

The top six events on the arts and a full listings for the next seven days.

1 Falkirk Blues Club has moved its headquarters to the Wine Library in Princes Street and lined up a cracking gig tonight (Thursday) to mark this new beginning. Headliners The Blue Hyenas, from Edinburgh, will be supported by a scintillating set from John Alexander, pictured above.

2 Well travelled Linlithgow-born stand up comedian Stuart Mitchell will be entertaining the crowd at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, tonight (Thursday) with his Will Ferrell-approved (we kid you not missus) material about life’s misfortunes from 8pm.

3 Tim Noble presents Stars of the Future Performers 2017 at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street from 10am on Sunday. Come along and see some of the most promising young talents who have taken part in Tim’s dance workshops.

4 Summer in Falkirk would not be complete without a visit from the ever popular Zippo’s Circus and the talented performers are once again pitching up in the grounds of Falkirk Stadium to put on a series of shows from today (Thursday) through to Sunday.

5 The chaotic lives of Renton, Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie collide at Falkirk Town Hall on Tuesday with two performances – 7pm and 8.45pm – of In Your Face Theatre’s production of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting. It’s an “immersive” experience, so be prepared for THAT toilet scene.

6 Edinburgh’s Museum of Childhood, on the Royal Mile, has a real treat for youngsters from 10am to 5pm this weekend – and over the school holidays – with a free exhibition of beautiful and bizarre mechanical toys from the 19th century. Visit www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk for more.