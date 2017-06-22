What’s On & Listings

Here’s our top six of what’s happening and a full listings guide for over the next seven days.

1 Grangemouth Town Hall plays host to talented young musicians on their latest stop on the Hit the Road tour on Saturday night. Featuring sweat soaked sets from local headliners The Patryns, Moscow and Sway. Things get loud from 7pm.

2 The Walled Garden in Dollar Park will host a day of events organised by local charity the Cyrenians from 10am to 4pm on Saturday. There will be live bands on the bandstand, old-fashioned games for children, old photographs of the park and refreshments.

3 Falkirk Town Hall will host CBeebies stars Sarah and Duck on stage in a show that will delight smaller, younger people. Two shows will take place at FTH on Sunday at 1.30pm and 4pm. The Scarf Lady, although not exactly dressed for the weather, will also make an appearance.

4 The Warehouse is no stranger to the Sex Pistols, having hosted former frontman John Lydon, pictured below with his Pistol pals, and Public Image Ltd last summer. Now the Burnbank Road venue features top tribute act the Sex Pistols Experience on Friday from 7pm.

5 Dig out your baggiest t-shirts and jeans and your floppiest hat for Brownie, The Squire, Mani and Reni – aka The Stone Roses – and head to Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday from 5pm for a waterfall-like cascade of classic tunes. Support from a wee band called Primal Scream.

6 You may have to travel the long windy roads to Callander’s Riverside Inn for 9pm tonight (Thursday) but it will be worth it to see Scottish blues rock guitarist Lewis Hamilton, whose fingers fly on the fretboard even faster than his namesake drives a car around Brands Hatch.

LISTINGS

Thursday, June 22

Dance

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film/Theatre

NT Live: Salome will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, June 23

Film

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Karaoke

Stables sing along at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, June 24

Music

The Patryns, Moscow and Sway will play live at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Kirsty Laird sings at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Petty Thieves perform at Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Sing along at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road Camelon (9pm)

Film

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippdrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Nature

You can Meet the Animals on Newparks Farm Walk at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Event

Entertainment will run throughout the day in the Walled Garden, Dollar Park, Falkirk (10am to 4pm)

Sunday, June 25

Theatre/Children

CBeebies: Sarah and Duck on Stage will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4pm)

Film

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Quiz

Brain teasers at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Monday, June 26

Film

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Games

Dominoes at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (2pm)

Tuesday, June 27

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at the Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Quiz

Stables Stumpers and free finger bufffet at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Games

Dominoes at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Wednesday, June 28

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at North Broom age Social Club, Graham Avenue, Larbert (7pm)

Thursday, June 29

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents The

Blue Hyenas and John Alexander at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Comedy

Stand up comic Stuart Mitchell will be entertaining the crowd at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Dance

Ballet Bees: Music and Dance Little Ones wil take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, June 30

Film

Despicable Me 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Dance

Ballroom Dancing with John Findlay will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Saturday, July 1

Film

Despicable Me 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Film

Despicable Me 3 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Top Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library in the past week were:

1.Night School by Lee Child

2.16th Seduction by James Patterson

3.Still Dark by Alex Gray

4.Game Over by Quintin Jardine

5.War Cry by Wilbur A. Smith

6.Make Me By Lee Child