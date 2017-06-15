What’s On & Listings

Our top six events and listings of what’s happening over the next seven days.

1 It’s a day of fun for everyone as Grangemouth holds its annual Children’s Day on Saturday. Things get started at around 1.30pm when the procession winds it’s way along Kingseat Avenue to Zetland Park for the crowning of Queen Kara Wilson.

2 Tomorrow (Friday) night sees scores of families and friends touring around the streets of Grangemouth to see the colourful and creative arch displays Children’s Day Queen Kara Wilson and her Beancross Primary School pals have come up with. A great night for all.

3 Classic children’s tale The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Performers will used a fuzzy army of pretty cute puppets to bring the story of the butterfly-in-waiting to life.

4 Grapple fans will head for Grangemouth Town Hall to see W3L wrestlers like Mike Musso, pictured above, in action on Saturday afternoon. There will also be the odd baddie, like the creepy but “very good” Euan G Mackie, to bombard with boos as well. Doors open at 2.30pm.

5 The Sing Forth Choir will be raising the roof at Falkirk Town Hall, in West Bridge Street, on Saturday from 7.30pm. This most harmonious of events, led by musical director Dougie Flower, will include special guests and songs from the world of pop, rock and musicals.

6 Ska-tatistic Scottish band Bombskare, pictured above, will send off Edinburgh’s ill-fated Calton Road venue Studio 24, due to close for good at the end of the month, in fine style on Sunday from 7.30pm. Expect sweat and sharp stabbing beats.

LISTINGS

Thursday, June 15

Dance

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film

The Secret Scripture will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, July 16

Theatre

The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Film

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, June 17

Event

Grangemouth Children’s Day will take place in Zetland Park following a procession along Kingseat Avenue (1.30pm)

Music

Sing Forth in Concert will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Hosted by Bo’ness Belles to raise cash for Storehouse Foodbank, Richmond Park Hotel, Bo’ness (7pm)

Film

Mulan will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Event

A herb planter workshop with Forth Upcycling network will take place at Abbotsford House, David’s Loan, Falkirk (1pm)

Sunday, June 18

Film

Mulan will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Rock ‘n’ Roll Dave will be singing in the Union Inn, Lock 16, Camelon (2pm)

Monday, June 19

Film

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, June 20

Dance

Burlesque chairdance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, June 21

Film

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Thursday, June 22

Dance

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film/Theatre

NT Live: Salome will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7pm)

Friday, June 23

Film

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, June 24

Music

The Patryns, Moscow and Sway will play live at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Film

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippdrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Nature

You can Meet the Animals on Newparks Farm Walk at Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross (11am)

Sunday, June 25

Theatre/Children

CBeebies: Sarah and Duck on Stage will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4pm)

Film

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, June 26

Film

My Cousin Rachel will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Thursday, June 29

Music

Falkirk Blues Club presents The Blue Hyenas and John Alexander at the Wine Library, Princes Street, Falkirk (8pm)

Friday, July 21

Music

Johnny Lee Memphis is Elvis in aid of Amputee Football Association Scotland, The Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir (8.30pm)

Pick of the week

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.Night School by Lee Child

2.16th Seduction by James Patterson

3.Still Dark by Alex Gray

4.Game Over by Quintin Jardine

5.Make Me By Lee Child

6.War Cry by Wilbur A. Smith