What’s On & Listings

Here’s our top six events and listings guide for the next seven days.

1 Camelon’s traditional gala day made a triumphant return in 2015 and has gone from strength to strength. This year sees young Mia Dornan, pictured above, crowned in Stirling Road playing fields following a procession through the village from 11.30am on Saturday.

2 Stirling blues band Doon at the Crossroads, featuring the drumming of Dave Clelland, vocals/guitar/harmonica of Graham Devlin and bass of Chris Lindsay, will play The Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon on Saturday from 9pm to provide a rocking end to Mariner’s Day.

3 A musical version of Jane Austen’s classic tale, which introduced the world to the discerning damsel’s bit of rough Mr Darcy – famously portrayed by Colin Firth, above – will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday from 7.30pm and narrated by actress Hayley Mills.

4 The latest Strange Behaviours night of sublime live music in Stirling’s Tolbooth features the return of indie powerhouse Pronto Mama, who played the first Strange Behaviours event back in 2014. Supporting the Prontos from 7.30pm on Saturday night are Mt Doubt and Dead Electric.

5 Members of Falkirk Creative Collective will be holding a week of art events and displays in the former Central FM premises in Falkirk High Street starting this Saturday and running to Saturday, June 17. The venue will open from 10am every day except Sunday when it opens at noon.

6 Funk legend and Chic axeman Nile Rodgers, pictured above, will be chopping away at his trusty “Hitmaker” Stratocaster when he headlines this year’s West End Fiesta at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand on Saturday from 3pm.

LISTINGS

Thursday, June 8

Dancing

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones will take place at Falkirk Town Hall (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film

Lady Macbeth is showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, June 9

Film

The Secret Scripture will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, June 10

Event

Mariner’s Day will take place at Stirling Road playing fields (noon)

Music

Doon at the Crossroads join the Mariner’s Day celebrations to play The Mariner Bar, Camelon (9pm)

Paddy Brown plays live at the Union Inn, Lock 16, Camelon (4pm)

Karaoke

Sing Along at the Union Inn, Lock 16, Camelon (8pm)

Film

My Life as a Courgette will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

NT Live: Peter Pan will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Secret Scripture, the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Theatre/Music

Pride and Prejudice will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Sunday, June 11

Music

Claudette Tilliar will be singing in the Union Inn, Lock 16, Camelon (2pm)

Film

My Life as a Courgette will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Secret Scripture will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, June 12

Music

Briege Murphy plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Tuesday, June 13

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Wednesday, June 14

Film

The Secret Scripture will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Thursday, June 15

Dance

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film

The Secret Scripture will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, July 16

Theatre

The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (1.30pm and 4.30pm)

Film

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Saturday, june 17

Event

Grangemouth Children’s Day will take place in Zetland Park following a procession along Kingseat Avenue (1.30pm)

Music

Sing Forth in Concert will take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Hosted by Bo’ness Belles to raise cash for Storehouse Foodbank, Richmond Park Hotel, Bo’ness (7pm)

Film

Mulan will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Event

A herb planter workshop with Forth Upcycling network will take place at Abbotsford House, David’s Loan, Falkirk (1pm)

Sunday, June 18

Film

Mulan will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, June 19

Film

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Wednesday, June 20

Film

The Red Turtle will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, July 21

Music

Johnny Lee Memphis is Elvis in aid of Amputee Football Association Scotland, The Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir (8.30pm)

Pick of the week

Books

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1 Night School by Lee Child

2 16th Seduction by James Patterson

3 Still Dark by Alex Gray

4 Game Over by Quintin Jardine

5 Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankine

6 This was a Man by Jeffrey Archer