What’s On & Listings

Our top six events happening over the next week.

1 Top vocalist Barbara Bryceland, pictured above, has rounded up a posse of pals, including the Soul Nation Choir, NRG Performers and Johnny Lee Memphis, to entertain the masses with a special summer show at Falkirk Town Hall tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm.

2 Direct from London’s West End comes the vocal powerhouse that is The Opera Boys. Using the experience they have gained from their time as leading men, each member of the group has the skills to top the bills as the audience will see from 7.30pm tomorrow (Friday) at Falkirk Town Hall.

3 The Broadway School of Performing Arts, pictured above, tap into Walt Disney’s eternal well of wonder to present Mickey’s Magical Adventure at Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday and Monday at 7pm. There will be performances of songs from a myriad of Disney classics.

4 Artisan Tap, in Wooer Street, Falkirk will play host to a plethora of prose pros from 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 7. Writers reading their works at the free event, organised by author Andrew McCallum Crawford, include Janet Paisley, Carol McKay and Karen Jones.

5 Ireland’s youthful rock ‘n’ rollers The Strypes manage to have one pointy boot in the past and one in the present paying tribute to The Yardbirds and Doctor Feelgood while still sounding hip. They play The Caves, Niddry Street, Edinburgh tonight (Thursday) from 7pm.

6 While the mothership that is The Happy Mondays may not be landing in the town, their faithful envoy/companion/crazy dancer/mascot Bez will be beaming down to Falkirk and hitting the decks at The Warehouse in Burnbank Road from 10pm on Saturday to early hours Sunday.

LISTINGS

Thursday, June 1

Music

Barbara Bryceland and Friends Summer Show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Dance

Baby Bees Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.15am and 10.15am)

Films

Whisky Galore will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, June 2

Music

The Opera Boys will be putting on a show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sing along at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8.30pm)

Saturday, June 3

Music

Prairie Star Country and Western Club present The Barhoppers at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Tribute to the hits of Neil Diamond at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Karaoke

Rock Night sing along – fancy dress optional – at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (8.30pm)

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, June 4

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 wil be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Lady Macbeth will be showing at

the Hippodrome, Hope Street,

Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Music

Broadway School of Performing Arts presents Mickey’s Magical Adventure at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Karaoke

Sing along with Sharon Ross at the Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Monday, June 5

Music

Stirling Folk Club Open Session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Broadway School of Peforming Arts presents Mickey’s Magical Adventure at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Clubs

Falkirk Floral Art Club will host Shamina Hasan and her Garden Delight at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.15pm)

Films

Lady MacBeth will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Tuesday, June 6

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Quiz

Brain teasers at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Wednesday, June 7

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at North Broomage, Social Club, Graham Avenue, Larbert (7pm)

Afternoon Dances with John Findlay take place at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Talk

The Canals of the Falkirk District will be discussed at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (12.30pm)

Films

Lady Macbeth will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Literature

Short Stories on Tap with a host of famous authors at Artisan Tap, Woeer Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

SAturday, June 10

Music

Doon at the Crossroads join the Mariner’s Day celebrations to play The Mariner Bar, Camelon (9pm)

Monday, June 12

Music

Briege Murphy plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Saturday, June 17

Karaoke

Hosted by Bo’ness Belles to raise cash for Storehouse Foodbank, Richmond Park Hotel, Bo’ness (7pm)

Saturday, July 15

Music

Verse Metrics, A Sudden Burst of Colour and Mathletics will be playing Coffee on Wooer, Wooer Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Friday, July 21

Music

Johnny Lee Memphis is Elvis in aid of Amputee Football Association Scotland, The Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir (8.30pm)