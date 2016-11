What’s On in the district

A guide to what’s happening in Falkirk and Bo’ness over the next week.

falkirk town hall, west bridge street, falkirk

Thursday, November 17: Ballet Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones (10.15am)

park hotel, camelon road, falkirk

Sunday, November 20: Falkirk Solitaire Club (8pm) – dancing to live musis

bowhouse community centre, bowhouse road, grangemouth

Tuesday, November 22: Burlesque Chair Dance Class with Violet Moon (7pm) – fun class with the area’s only chair dance instructor

events

bo’ness library, scotland’s close, bo’ness

Saturday, November 19: Lantern Making Workshop (10am)

Tuesday, November 22: Macastory: Around the World in Stories (10.30am)

muiravonside country park, whitecross

Sunday, November 20: Coppice Planting (1pm)

callendar house, callendar park, falkirk

Monday, November 21: Callendar House Christmas Adventure (10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am)

Wednesday, November 23: Callendar House Christmas Advenutre (10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am and Noon)

larbert library, hallam road, larbert

Tuesday, November 22: Macastory: Around the World in Stories (1.30pm)

grangemouth town hall, bo’ness road, grangemouth

Wednesday, November 23: Young Portonians present: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (7.30pm)

falkirk town hall, west bridge street, falkirk

Wednesday, November 23: Author Simon Scarrow (2.30pm)

dalgrain hall, Avon Street, Grangemouth

Friday, November 18: Christmas Craft Fair (6.30pm)

films

hippodrome, hope street, bo’ness

Thursday, November 17: Fanny (7.30pm)

Friday, November 18: I, Daniel Blake (8pm)

Saturday, November 19: Storks (11am); Cesar (2.30pm); I, Daniel Blake (7.30pm)

Sunday, November 20: Napoleon (1.45pm)

Monday, November 21: I, Daniel Blake (11am)

Wednesday, November 23: I, Daniel Blake (7.30pm)

games

brightons inn, waggon road, brightons

Monday, November 21: Dominoes and Prize Bingo (2pm)

scotia bar, manor street, falkirk

Tuesday, November 22: Dominoes Competition (2pm)

karaoke

scotia bar, manor street, falkirk

Friday, November 18: Main Bar Karaoke (8pm)

Saturday, November 19: Main Bar Karaoke (8pm)

Sunday, November 20: Main Bar Karaoke (8pm)

the stables, corrie avenue, stenhousemuir

Friday, November 18: Stables Sing Along (9pm)

union inn, lock 16, camelon

Saturday, November 19: Karoke Night (9pm)

music

falkirk town hall, west bridge street, falkirk

Friday, November 18: Ghiro Clarinet Trio (7.30pm)

Saturday, November 19: Sing Forth in Concert with Siobhan Miller (7.30pm)

falkirk folk club at the tolbooth tavern, tolbooth street, Falkirk

Thursday, November 17: Eddie Seaman and Luc McNally (8pm)

stirling folk club at stirling rugby club, causewayhead road, stirling

Monday, November 21: Paul McKenna (8pm) – expect a hypnotic performance

brightons inn, waggons road, brightons

Saturday, November 19: Lost Pirates (9pm)

the stables, corrie avenue, stenhousemuir

Saturday, November 19: Shayron Bell (9pm)

la banca, vicar street, falkirk

Friday, November 18: Ricky Wild (9.30pm)

Saturday, November 19: Dionne Hickey (9.30pm)

quiz

Scotia bar, manor street, falkirk

Sunday, November 18: Quiz Night (8pm)

the stables, corrie avenue, stenhousemuir

Tuesday, November 22: Stables Stumpers (9pm) – featuring free finger buffet

BOOKS

Most requested books at Falkirk Library were:

1.Never never by James Patterson

2.Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

3.Bullseye by James Patterson

4.Make Me by Lee Child

5.The Kept Woman by Karen Slaughter

6.Apprentice to Death by J.D. Robb