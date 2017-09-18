WATCH: Anti-Trump video goes viral

An anti-Tump protestor’s song about the abuse of power has gone viral across the globe.

Songwriter Beldon Haigh, from Falkirk, penned, sang and produced Fools Rules, which features Vladimir Putin on drums and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a parody pop song that is grabbing swathes of fans online.

It is Haigh’s third single protest single this year on his own label Covfefe Records and has been watched more than 45,000 times on Youtube.

The artist claims it has now reached one million viral views online with fans downloading and streaming on the likes of iTunes and Spotify.