Voice of Bonnybridge Sarah Morgan to star in quarter-finals

Bonnybridge and the rest of Falkirk will be giving their full backing to Sarah Morgan who is set to perform in the quarter finals of the Voice.

The 16-year-old sealed her passage through to the final 12 remaining contestants, impressing judges last week with her version of Whitney Houston’s classic I Will Always Love You.

The Scots star was voted through by the public where she will compete against other Scottish singer Craig Ward, only eight can go through to next week’s semi-finals.

Sarah will sing Royals by Lorde.

You can cheer her on by watching the show on Saturday, STV from 8:30pm.