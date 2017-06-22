Vapors ready to rock the Dobbie

New Wave pub rockers The Vapors will be partying like it’s 1980 at the Dobbie Hall tonight.

The band, who enjoyed a worldwide smash at the dawn of the eighties with Turning Japanese, got back together in 2016 – after a 35 year – and the reunion gigs were so successful they decided to head out on the road again this year.

Turning Japanese, with its famous Oriental guitar riff, was the band’s biggest hit but they also released a few more catchy singles, including News at Ten and Jimmie Jones and two well-received LPs, New Clear Days and Magnets, before going their separated ways.

Back together again and cooking with gas, they will be supported by Dogtooth and The Redeyes at the Dobbie.

Doors open at 7pm

Visit www.facebook.com/TheVaporsofficial for more information.