Upcoming events

Have a look to see what’s on, where and when.
Thursday, May 25
Dance
Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)
Film
Their Finest showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Friday, May 26
Theatre
Falkirk Youth Theatre presents: The Incredible Adam Spark by Alan Bissett at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Karaoke
Sing along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)
Music
No Need for Idols plays Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk (9pm)
Elidh Park plays the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)
Saturday, May 27
Film
Zootopia showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)
Music
James Boyle sings live at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Peter Dyer plays the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)
Dance
Social dancing at Bowhouse Community Centre, Grangemouth (8pm)
Karaoke
Sing along at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)
Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)
Sunday, May 28
Music
Falkirk Traditional Music Project Concert takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)
Jimmy Buckley plays Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Film
Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pma and 7.30pm)
Quiz
Brain teasers at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (7pm)
Karaoke
Sing along at the Scotia bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)
Monday, May 29
Music
Steve Turner plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)
Film
Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)
Games
Dominoes at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (2pm)
Tuesday, May 30
Quiz
Stables Stumpers at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)
Dance
Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)
Games
Dominoes at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (2pm)
Wednesday, May 31
Film
Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Dance
Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at North Broomage, Social Club, Graham Avenue, Larbert (7pm)
Thursday, June 1
Music
Barbara Bryceland and Friends Summer Show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Friday, June 2
Music
The Opera Boys will be putting on a show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)
Films
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Saturday, June 3
Music
Prairie Star Country and Western Club present The Barhoppers at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)
Films
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)
Sunday, June 4
Films
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 wil be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)
Lady Macbeth will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)
Monday, June 5
Music
Stirling Folk Club Open Session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, (8pm)
Pick of the WEEK
BOOKS
1. Night School – Lee Child
2. 16th Seduction – James Patterson
3. Echoes in Death – J.D. Robb
4. Rather be the Devil – Ian Rankin
5. Cast Iron – Peter May
6. This Was A Man – Jeffrey Archer
SAturday, June 10
Music
Doon at the Crossroads join the Mariner’s Day celebrations to play The Mariner Bar, Camelon (9pm)
Monday, June 12
Music
Briege Murphy plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)
saturday, june 17
Karaoke
Hosted by Bo’ness Belles to raise cash for Storehouse Foodbank, Richmond Park Hotel, Bo’ness (7pm)
friday, july 21
Music
Johnny Lee Memphis is Elvis in aid of Amputee Football Association Scotland, The Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir (8.30pm)