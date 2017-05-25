Upcoming events

Have a look to see what’s on, where and when.

Thursday, May 25

Dance

Baby Bees: Music and Dance for Little Ones at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (9.45am and 10.15am)

Film

Their Finest showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Friday, May 26

Theatre

Falkirk Youth Theatre presents: The Incredible Adam Spark by Alan Bissett at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Music

No Need for Idols plays Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Elidh Park plays the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Saturday, May 27

Film

Zootopia showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (8pm)

Music

James Boyle sings live at the Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Peter Dyer plays the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (9pm)

Dance

Social dancing at Bowhouse Community Centre, Grangemouth (8pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Mariner Bar, Glasgow Road, Camelon (9pm)

Sing along at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Sunday, May 28

Music

Falkirk Traditional Music Project Concert takes place at Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk (1pm)

Jimmy Buckley plays Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pma and 7.30pm)

Quiz

Brain teasers at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (7pm)

Karaoke

Sing along at the Scotia bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (9pm)

Monday, May 29

Music

Steve Turner plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am)

Games

Dominoes at the Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons (2pm)

Tuesday, May 30

Quiz

Stables Stumpers at The Stables, Corrie Avenue, Stenhousemuir (9pm)

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon in Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth (7pm)

Games

Dominoes at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk (2pm)

Wednesday, May 31

Film

Whisky Galore showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Dance

Burlesque chair dance class with Violet Moon at North Broomage, Social Club, Graham Avenue, Larbert (7pm)

Thursday, June 1

Music

Barbara Bryceland and Friends Summer Show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Friday, June 2

Music

The Opera Boys will be putting on a show at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk (7.30pm)

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Saturday, June 3

Music

Prairie Star Country and Western Club present The Barhoppers at Weir Social Club, Church Street, Alloa (7pm)

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (11am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

Sunday, June 4

Films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 wil be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (2.30pm)

Lady Macbeth will be showing at the Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness (7.30pm)

Monday, June 5

Music

Stirling Folk Club Open Session at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, (8pm)

Pick of the WEEK

BOOKS

1. Night School – Lee Child

2. 16th Seduction – James Patterson

3. Echoes in Death – J.D. Robb

4. Rather be the Devil – Ian Rankin

5. Cast Iron – Peter May

6. This Was A Man – Jeffrey Archer

SAturday, June 10

Music

Doon at the Crossroads join the Mariner’s Day celebrations to play The Mariner Bar, Camelon (9pm)

Monday, June 12

Music

Briege Murphy plays for Stirling Folk Club at Stirling Rugby Club, Causewayhead Road, Stirling (8pm)

saturday, june 17

Karaoke

Hosted by Bo’ness Belles to raise cash for Storehouse Foodbank, Richmond Park Hotel, Bo’ness (7pm)

friday, july 21

Music

Johnny Lee Memphis is Elvis in aid of Amputee Football Association Scotland, The Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir (8.30pm)