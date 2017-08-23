Third edition of alternative street magazine is out now

The third edition of an underground magazine for raw music, literature, poetry, photography, short stories and artwork is out now.

Razur Cuts is a ‘street’ mag that is filled solely with submissions by local artists, writers and musicians from all over the UK to give budding potential a platform to have their work seen by an alternative audience.

The latest edition features work from four local writers, an album review of Falkirk punk band Shatterhand and exclusive interviews with bands Moonlandingz and Duke Special. Razur Cuts is £3 and available from Elliots, Artisan Tap, Coffee on Wooer, Noise Noise Nouse, Canton Coli and Sisters Boutique.

