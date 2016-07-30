Sun shines for Roald Dahl production at Helix

Roald Dahl fans of all ages turned up at the Helix last Wednesday evening to watch an outdoor production of Danny, Champion of the World.

After torrential rain and lightning earlier in the day, the sun came out for the show by the touring company Illyria, who specialise in putting on performances in spectacular settings.

Picture: Michael Gillen

With the backdrop of the Kelpies, the production on the great lawn was a huge success. On Saturday, August 20, Illyria will be back in town this time at Callendar Park with Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Tickets cost £9 and can be booked by calling (01324) 506850 or visiting www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.