Snooze just in: Sleeping Beauty is a cracker

Here is the snooze: Falkirk Youth Theatre have delivered another Christmas cracker of a show with Sleeping Beauty: the Pantomime.

The huge cast of youngsters deliver a show that is entertaining and polished in every respect, from the sparkling, witty script to the dazzling chorus numbers.

Falkirk Youth Theatres panto is up there with the best of them

Each and every one of the youngsters on stage played their part – clearly well drilled but still brimming with enthusiasm. Each is given their moment centre stage but the pace never flags and the jokes come thick and fast.

There are also backflips, cartwheels and lots of little cameos – such as the Strictly Go Dancing crew, who have a lot of fun at the expense of the BBC’s top names – and several political leaders, including a certain American politician.

There are even some rather lovely ballet sequences weaved into the tale and a chorus of fairies keeps us all up to date with the story.

Leading the cast is Alex McNair as the Evil Fairy who was superb. Even a misplaced wig in one scene did not dent his confident performance, getting laughs and boos in equal measure.

Melissa Cook as Talia puts in a strong performance, and her singing is first rate.

Sean Russell is full of personality as Prince Charming (I loved the Adam Ant routine) while Jamie McGinley charms as Silly Billy.

Ben Russell’s inebriated king drew chuckles as he swayed cheerily, while Heather (Hannah Coutts) and Thistle (Aimee McQueen) provide lots of comedy. Katie Ferguson’s Bob earned a spontaneous round of applause for her nod to Honey G.

The mammoth task of pulling all this together iseven more impressive when you realise many of the roles are split between alternating actors.

The professionals who give the youngsters such a platform have done a fantastic job with the show, which whizzes by, flowing seamlessly from scene to scene.

The jokes are topical with plenty of local references and the music pumps out, with the energetic chorus filling the stage, singing, dancing and enchanting the audience.

Well done to everyone involved. The hard work has paid off – there’s absolutely no danger of sleeping through this beauty!

Falkirk Youth Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime is at FTH until Saturday. For tickets call 01324 506850.