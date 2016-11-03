Project Theatre’s criminally good show

A youth theatre group’s new production on the classic Bugsy Malone features gangsters, gals and custard pies.

Jamie O’Rourke and the Project Theatre gang have been waiting for the performing rights of Bugsy Malone to become available again and jumped at the chance to perform this all-action tribute to the Roaring 20s and the film noir world of Cagney, Bogart, Raft and G. Robinson.

Curtain goes up on the musical at Falkirk Town Hall on Monday at 7pm, with two more performances at that time on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jamie said: “It’s the first time it has been done in the area for a while. I did the show when I was a member of the Young Portonians and I’ve always loved it. We’ve got a special layout in the hall and we’re going to have a live band and, of course, splurge guns throughout the show with a big messy finale.”

Featuring much-loved songs by Paul Williams this is one musical you would be a mug to miss.

Call (01324) 506850 or bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org for tickets or you can pay at the door.

Visit www.projecttheatre.org.uk for more information.