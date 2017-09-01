Experience Falkirk’s terror tunnel theatre at a chopped off price

Falkirk Herald can experience the last weekend theatre performance of Burke and Hare in Falkirk Tunnel at a discount price.

People who quote the code BURKEANDHERALD when booking Canal Theatre: Resurrection online for the discount.

While the Union Canal does not spring to mind when you think of 19th Century grave robbing and murdering double act Burke and Hare, The Resurrection uses their tale to add even more atmosphere to the 200-year-old 630-metre-long Union Canal tunnel.

The combined brainchild of Scottish Canals and Walking Theatre Company, The Resurrection tells the gory tale of Burke and Hare, the duo who lured victims to stay in the Hare guesthouse in Edinburgh so they could murder them and then sell their corpses to be used for medical experimentation.

A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “This dark tour comes with a warning – it might be the change in temperature, the perpetual darkness or the sound of whispering across the water, but something unnatural lurks in the shadows of the tunnel – and in the hearts of your guides.

“It will surely be an evening to remember.”

Visit www.canaltheatre.co.uk for details about show times and more.