Big Bad Wolf blowing into Town Hall

The Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company is staging its annual show from January 31 this year in Falkirk Town Hall.

The company has chosen Disney’s My Son Pinocchio for 2017, a timeless classic of toymaker Geppetto’s little wooden puppet who is given new life.

The new musical retells the story from Geppetto’s perspective and features the beloved classic songs When You Wish upon a Star and I’ve Got No Strings, alongside a host of new songs tackling timely issues about what it means to be ‘the perfect child’ – and what it means to be ‘a real father’.

Fresh from the success of their previous production All Shook Up, the talented youngsters bring a lively cast of characters including the Blue Fairy and Stromboli as Geppetto journeys beyond the toy shop to discover the meaning of family.

The show will run until February 4. Tickets are priced £12 and £10 and are available from Falkirk Community Trust on (01324) 506850.