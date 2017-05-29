Big bad birthday show

A children’s theatre group is marking a major milestone this year and is appealing to old members to come back for one final curtain-raiser.

The Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in August with its #Bring it Back show which is being specially produced for the occasion.

The nostalgic shows will feature some of the favourite songs from the company’s musical directors over the years that will take audiences on a trip down memory lane.

Secretary Agnes Law said: “We have contacted most of our former members to invite them back, but unfortunately we are unable to contact some of them so we would like to appeal to anyone who has been a member in the past and would like to take part to please get in touch.”

This year’s annual show in January/February – My Son Pinnochio – was the last for leading lady Heather Watkins who bowed out after taking part in every single Big Bad Wolf show since it was formed.

Heather said: “I’ll always remember the excitement of our first show and every show since then. I’m proud to have been a member of our wolf pack for 10 years, sharing all the memories with the company, well it’s more like a big family than just a company.

“I’m so grateful for all the opportunities and the support that Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company has given me over the years.”

The #Bring it Back shows will run at St Mungo’s High School on Friday and Saturday, August 25-26 at 7pm. An additional matinee will run on the Saturday at 2pm. For more information email bigbadwolftheatre@gmail.com.