Begbie and the boys hit FTH

Trainspotting 2 has made a big impact on cinema screens this month and Falkirk will be able to enjoy a live slice of Trainspotting later in the year.

A hard-hitting theatre production of Irvine Welsh’s warts and all tale of drug addiction and crime in 1980s Edinburgh will unfold in front of the audience at Falkirk Town Hall over four nights from July 4 to 7.

An immersive production – the audience are literally part of the show, including the notorious “Worst Toilet in Scotland” scene. Visit www.trainspottinglive.com and www.facebook.com/TrainspotLive for more information.