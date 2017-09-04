Ailsa is heading for bigger stuff after this year’s Fringe success

It may not be too long before a young actress has her dream come true after her award-winning performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Ailsa Biggarstaff (21) has just graduated from her studies in musical theatre at the MJA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh and she marked that fact by giving a standout performance as Pickle in The Great American Trailer Park Musical, which ran from August 3 to August 28 at St Columba’s by the Castle.

Not only did Ailsa earn herself a Derek Award – an annual independent prize for top Fringe performances – for best individual performance, beating out 190 other thespians, the musical itself won best overall show out of 300 productions, with Theatre Weekly also giving the musical a five star review.

Former Larbert High School pupil Ailsa said: “We’ve all been really happy with the feedback and the awards. That’s the show coming to an end now and I’m really going to miss it.

“The whole thing was about people’s lives in a trailer park and it was a really funny, high energy show.”

Now she has graduated and has an award-winning performance to her name, Ailsa is looking to leave Stenhousemuir behind for the bright lights to pursue her dream career.

She said: “Performing on the West End stage is my big goal, so I will be splitting time between here and London, going back and forward for auditions. I will hopefully move down there eventually because that’s where it’s all happening.”