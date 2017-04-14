Acting on an opportunity

Students will be returning from the Easter break next week to take advantage of some exciting theatrical learning opportunities.

Thanks to a lucky link up with National Theatre Scotland (NTS), pupils at Grangemouth High School will resume their roles in a pilot scheme which sees industry professionals give the talented youngsters the benefit of their experience to put on the school show.

Drama teacher Mhairi Brown said: “This is a first for Grangemouth and NTS, and we are delighted to be working with the leading theatrical company in Scotland.”

Last term pupils enjoyed informative sessions with NTS experts to learn about the vital role of the casting director and how to prepare for auditions. The also got first hand knowledge of backstage production jobs like costumes, stage, lights and sound.

NTS learning outreach manager Gillian Gourlay said: “It’s important for young people to see the creative arts not just as a hobby, but as a truly exciting, rewarding and purposeful career choice and this scheme is making that happen.

“In order for the creative industries to continue to grow, we need to encourage the next generation, not just of performers and artist, but stage managers, lighting designers and sound designers.

“If we don’t have these skills taking place backstage, there will be nothing for anyone to see on stage.”

Talking about the stage, the curtain will go up on the always excellent Grangemouth High School show in June.