A stranger who may or may not be God comes to town ...

A truly unremarkable man who likes nothing better than his weekly trip to the cafe in B&Q, and a chance encounter with a stranger who may, or may not, be God ...

That’s the intruiging premise of The Rise and Inevitable Fall of Lucas Petit, a “21st century fable” which is coming to Falkirk Town Hall on October 2.

Quirky, theatrical and witty, the new show comes from the pen of award-winning writer/director, Andy McGregor and it’s the kind of inventive, fast-paced drama that his company, Sleeping Warrior, is becoming known for.

“I’m very interested in making shows that could only be done in the theatre,” he says.

He originally wrote it six years ago, when he was a student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – at the time, it was the first show he had written for adults.

“Lucas Petit has been in my head since 2010 when, as a student at the RCS, I staged an early version of the show,” Andy said.

“It’s changed a lot since I first wrote it, but it’s great to be working with Macrobert. I have all these ideas but they can really make things happen.”

Julie Ellen, artistic director at Macrobert Arts Centre, said: “I first worked with Andy as a mentor in his Post Graduate Director training at RCS.

“His unique creative voice and versatile talents were apparent right from the start and it is terrific to enable his latest work to be shared with audiences.

“Sleeping Warrior are emerging as one of Scotland’s finest young touring companies, looking at the world from a fresh new angle and celebrating just how funny life can be.”

Andy added: “I think sometimes with touring theatre peple can be put off but this is a good, enjoyable night out.”

The Rise and Inevitable Fall of Lucas Petit is at Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday, October 1. To book tickets call the box office on 01324 506850 or visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.