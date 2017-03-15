Spruce up your wardrobe or brave the flames for causes

Falkirk-based charity Wellbeing Scotland, which helps survivors of abuse, is hosting two charity fundraising nights.

The first is a Swish Party on Saturday, March 25, in the Ettrick Dochart Centre, Hallglen, from 1pm. Tickets are £10 including lunch. Bring five items of clothing or accessories.

Have a look around the hall and pick out five new items from the collection and mix and match until you’re happy with your new collection. On Thursday, April 20, everyone is invited to the annual fire walk being held in Callendar Park from 6-9pm. To sign up call (01324) 630100 or email fundraising@wellbeingscotland.org.