Sophie’s Diary: Kiki is costing a small fortune

One thing I’ve realised probably the most over the past year is how much of a grown up I’ve all of a sudden had to become.

I’ve not exactly kept that a secret – about half of my weekly columns in 2016 have been about growing up and the responsibilities I’ve had to take on since I turned the big, bad age of 19.

I’ve had one of the biggest shocks this week, though, in relation to something which I’ve, so far, taken for granted.

The majority of you will remember at about this time two years ago I was learning to drive and, after passing my test on the first attempt last January, I’ve been extremely lucky to have had not one, but two cars.

My first car was bought for me – a little burgundy 52-plate Ford Ka, which inevitably had a very short life span.My current car, which I’ve christened ‘Kiki’, is a newer model, this time blue, and, more importantly, financed solely by me.

Paying the car itself every month hasn’t been the issue. It’s all the added extras that come with running a car that are causing problems.

Over the past week I’ve spent a grand total of £194.85 on the thing, leaving me with a solid zero pounds and zero pennies left in my bank.

A new set of window wipers, two tyres and an MOT later, this student’s bank has been well and truly run dry. I’m not even counting the petrol costs and already I’m cringing at how expensive it is to run a car.

I wouldn’t do without it, though. With a lifestyle and a career which has me travelling all over the country, it’s very important that I’m able to get from A to B relatively easily, and how else am I supposed to do that?

The lesson I’ve learned this week though, which I probably should have realised sooner, is cars are expensive.

But I’m not ready to give up Kiki just yet for the extra cash!