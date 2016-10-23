Smart suits and tommy guns

Flappers, gangsters, the Roaring Twenties – it’s 1929, and New York’s criminal underworld is coping with the Wall Street Crash in its own inimitable way.

Fat Sam’s Grand Slam is local youth theatre Project Theatre’s take on much-loved smash hit musical Bugsy Malone, to be staged at Falkirk Town Hall from November 7 to 9 by a young cast of bright local talent.

Tickets £8/£6 are available from Falkirk Community Trust box office 01324 506850 or email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org. Visit projecttheatre.org.uk/bugsyand fb.com/projecttheatre.