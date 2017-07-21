Security heightened for Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace

Festival-goers are being warned to only pack the essentials as security is heightened for Party at the Palace.

Terror attacks in London and Manchester – where 23 people were killed by a bomb at an Ariana Grande pop concert – have led to security being stepped up before Linlithgow’s summer music festival.

Thousands are expected to attend on the weekend of August 12, with tickets being almost sold out for Saturday and Sunday sales up on last year’s figure.

The award-winning event will be headlined by Kaiser Chiefs on Saturday with Amy Macdonald set to bring the curtain down on Sunday. Full details of stage times are on PATP website.

A statement from organisers said: “In light of recent events, there will be an increased security and police presence at this year’s Party at The Palace.

“All customers and belongings may be subjected to searches. We would ask therefore that you only bring essentials to the arena with a reminder that no food or drink can be brought into the event.

“Those caught in possession of any restricted item will have it confiscated and may be refused entry.

“In addition we would ask you to consider fellow revellers; more bags mean more searches meaning larger queues. We will operate a fast track queue system for those without bags to enter quicker.

“Small camping chairs will still be allowed in but they will not be allowed to be positioned in the zone directly between the stage and mixing position.

“Please do not leave items unattended at any time and if you see anything suspicious, please alert a member of security or police.”

A spokesperson for police said: “Police Scotland is working closely with the organisers to ensure that everyone going can enjoy a safe festival.

“This includes security at the venue and traffic management around Linlithgow, to also keep disruption to people and businesses to a minimum.”

For further info on how to stay safe at the festival visit: http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/festival-safety.