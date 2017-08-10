Rock back in time at Bo’ness heritage museum

The Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway is to rocking its way back to the Fifties with the first retro event at the popular visitor attraction.

The heritage railway will provide the perfect setting for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, which organisers hope will appeal to revival fans of the golden rock n’ roll era.

The venue, which already welcomes over 70,000 people a year to its heritage steam railway and museum, hopes the event will become an annual outing.

On the day, visitors will be invited to get into the spirit of the day with their own period costume and dress, while music will be provided by Scotland’s own The Tennessee Hotshots with guests Emma, Rusty and Jezebel.

Other guests will feature DJs Tojo and Dean and Anne Nelson’s Jump n Jive team to teach basic dance steps. A pre-bookable afternoon tea on a steam train is available with Kenny Tomlinson playing jazz saxophone on the train. There will also be dance demos and stalls, face painting and vintage cars.

The event is on Saturday, September 2.

For more information visit www.bkrailway.co.uk.