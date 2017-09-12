Review: Grease, Edinburgh Playhouse.

Black leather jackets, teddy boys and 1950’s rock and roll were the order of the day when the smash hit musical Grease arrived at the Edinburgh Playhouse this week.

The original West End production had its opening night on Monday as it started its six-day run in the capital.

Danny with the rest of the T-Birds. Pic: Paul Coltas.

The show features pop star Tom Parker (The Wanted) playing Danny in his first theatre role and Danielle Hope (Les Miserables, Wizard of Oz) as Sandy. While Louisa Lytton (Eastenders, The Bill) plays the part of Rizzo.

Everyone remembers the original film with John Travolta and Olivia Newton John and it is hard to believe nearly 40 years have passed since Grease first hit the big screen.

This stage version is fairly true to the iconic movie, although there are some changes. Having said that though it can’t be easy to include every scene from the 1978 film.

The stage musical, which is currently touring the country, had an explosive start as the whole cast came together to sing ‘Grease in the Word’. I have to say the live band were fantastic and really were the stars of the show as they played hit song after hit song.

The cast performing show opener 'Grease is the Word'. Pic: Paul Coltas.

Tom and Danielle were great in their roles but I thought Louisa Lytton was outstanding as Pink Lady, Rizzo. She really brought the character to life and gave her the sassy edge required for the part while also showing vulnerability when she performed ‘There are Worse Things I Could Do.’

The scene with the Guardian Angel performing ‘Beauty School Dropout’ was also fantastic - the costumes and staging for this particular number were excellent.

All the favourite songs you would expect from Grease are there and Danielle’s version of ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ was one of the stand out moments of the evening. ‘Greased Lightnin’ was another crowd pleaser along with ‘Summer Nights’, ‘You’re the One That I Want’ and ‘We Go Together’.

The show was full of great songs, dance numbers and a lot of energy - anyone who is a fan of the original movie will enjoy it.

Grease is on at the Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday, September 16.