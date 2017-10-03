Ready to dance through the decades

Inov8 Dance Theatre students are excited to be presenting their annual showcase, Dancing Through the Decades on Friday in Grangemouth High School at 7.30pm. The young dancers promise to introduce the audience to a modern day twist on some of history’s most memorable dance styles.

So, you are invited to Charleston through the 20s, rock into the 50s & 60s and embrace the sounds and colours of the 80s, before coming back to the present day with some musical theatre numbers.

These talented youngsters – part of Project Theatre – are bound to have you dancing in the aisles!

Tickets are priced £5 (adults and concessions) and there are group discounts available, with the 11th ticket free for 10 booked. To buy tickets, call the Box Office on 07754 533 581 or email info@projecttheatre.org.uk. Tickets are also available through company members or you can book and pay online at www.projecttheatre.org.uk/decades To find out more about the show and Project Theatre itself, you can find them on Facebook.com/projecttheatre