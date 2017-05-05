Play frank and to the point

Falkirk District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH) is using drama to help combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

An original play, entitled Being Frank, has been written by FDAMH’s Media Group with support from renowned local writer Katie White and uses real life experiences to tell a hard hitting story of mental health crisis and recovery.

The play, which has been described as “inspirational”, will be performed free of charge at Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, on Thursday, May 11 as part of this year’s Falkirk Tryst Festival.

Emily Stewart, FDAMH arts co-ordinator, said: “The whole team are passionate about using Being Frank to broaden understanding and have chosen to include a question and answer session at the end of the play.

“The important point for the group is overcoming the challenges of anxiety and nerves of the actual performance to get their messages on mental health across to the audience.”

Curtain goes up at 7pm.