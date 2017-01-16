Two jazz greats come to town hall

Scottish jazzmen Tommy Smith and Brian Kellock will bebop until they drop at Falkirk Town Hall next week.

Saxophonist Tommy and pianist Brian will be the star attractions of this intimate and spontaneous musical journey of a concert organised by Classic Music Live Falkirk, which takes place on Friday, January 20, at 7.30pm.

Both musicians have become unofficial jazz ambassadors for Scotland, working regularly on both sides of the Atlantic, and have been placed firmly in the “world class” category.

Call (01324) 506850 or email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more.