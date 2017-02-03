Troubadour takes Euro trip

A politically active singer songwriter is literally flying in the face of Brexit and taking off on a tour of Europe.

Calum Baird is never shy when it comes to getting his views and his songs across to as many people as possible and, while the majority of the UK Parliament seems to want to leave Europe, the socially conscious young troubadour is heading to the Euro heartland.

First up for Calum is the Spanish capital city Madrid and a festival next week commemorating the International Brigades who fought the fascists in the Spanish Civil War.

Calum said: “I’m part of a Scottish contingent which includes Edinburgh band Gall Rojo. There are two gigs, on February 17 and 18, both in the Pilar Bardem theatre in Rivas-Vaciamadrid.

“It coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Battal of Jarma during the Spanish Civil War.”

From Spain Calum packs up his guitar case and heads north to Germany’s capital city Berlin to play the Festival of Music and Politics at the WABE Theatre on February 26. “I’m the only Scottish musician who has been invited to play at the festival,” said Calum. “It’s a resurrection of the festival that used to be held every February and June in the old socialist DDR.

“While I’m out there, I’ll be doing an interview with the magazine Melodie und Rhythmus who are covering the festival. I’m going to get copy of my set which I’m hoping to turn into a live album due for release in the spring.”

From Germany it is back down to Spain in time for the Barnasants Festival in Barcelona on March 2.

Calum said: “I played at Festa do Avante in Lisbon last year and, following on from one my sets there, I was invited by the organiser of this festival to perform in the Harlem Jazz Club in the Gothic area of Barcelona.”

The well travelled musician’s odyssey continues in May when he plays the Barnsley May Day Solidarity gig at the Connolly Festival in Dublin.

Callum said: “I’m a self-employed, working musician and I’ve been offered work at internationally recognised festivals which allows me to play new audiences outside my native comfort zone, compute some of my political ideas through song and see new places as well.

“I’m really looking forward to it all.”

Visit www.CalumBaird.com or on Twitter @CalumBairdSongs for more.