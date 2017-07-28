The Farm join Madness at Falkirk Stadium

Liverpool band The Farm will join Madness as their special guests when they perform at Falkirk Stadium next Friday.

The band, famous for hits such as Groovy Train, Stepping Stone and All Together Now, will perform to a packed audience, ahead of Madness.

Their appearance comes 12 months after they performed at Party at the Palace in Linlithgow.

Originally formed in the early 1980s, The Farm released their first single Hearts and Minds in 1984, which was produced by Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, lead vocalist of Madness.

They then went on to have phenomenal success with their Spartacus’ album, which was also produced by Suggs, and reached number one in the UK album chart in 1991.

The band took a break in 1995 and reformed in 2010 and are now regulars on the summer festival circuit.

Lead vocalist of The Farm, Peter Hooton, said: “We’re really looking forward to performing in Falkirk, and are delighted to be supporting Madness. We love performing live and have some great classics plus new material for the thousands of fans coming to the show to enjoy.”

Madness and The Farm will perform on August 4, with Jess Glynne taking to the stage the following evening as part of Rock the Stadium.

Carlie Davidson of promoters LCC Live said: “We’re delighted to add The Farm to the line-up for Madness’ show next Friday evening. They enjoy popular appeal and are renowned for their live shows – a great introduction to the legendary Madness.”

A limited number of tickets are available for Madness’ show, with support from The Farm, and can be bought from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991) or from Falkirk Stadium’s ticket office.