The Elements will go down a storm in church Sanctuary

Falkirk’s new band of local music scene all-stars Fairweather and the Elements will seek Sanctuary in a church near you later this month.

Ross Fairweather and his team of talented musicians, Debbie Lang, Iain King, Gary Neill and Scott Young, will be playing a concert in The Sanctuary at Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, September 23.

They will be sharing the stage with a who’s who of sublime Falkirk acts, including Fly Jackson, Ghost Writer and singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Robbie Lesiuk. Ross said: “It’s going to be a very special evening in the Trinity Church with some fantastic Falkirk bands in partnership with Afterglow Music. The church has big screens, so we’ve have been working on the visuals as well as the music.

Fairweather and the Elements released their debut album, Elements, back in May with Ross sharing vocals on the debut long player with Deborah and Iain to achieve a sound some have compared to Deacon Blue.

Elements is quite a personal album for Ross and is all about relationships – not necessarily the usual relationships between a man and a woman you get in a lot of songs, but the links you build up with family and friends and people you meet day to day.

“Sanctuary will be our first headline show in Falkirk and it’s going to be some night,” said Ross.

Before that the Elements, who headlined King Tuts last month, will blow away the crowds at Stirling’s Shindig Festival in the city’s Old Town Jail at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Ross said: “Things have been going really well. We’re playing Shindig with We Were Promised Jetpacks and it looks like it’s going to be a cracking day.”

The Elements are scheduled to rock The Shindig at 1.30pm on Saturday and the Sanctuary gig will roll from 6pm on September 23.

Visit www.afterglowmusic.uk for ticket information and www.facebook.com/fairweatherelements1 for Elements updates.