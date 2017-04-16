Support your record store

The area’s last remaining independent record shop will be celebrating its continued survival with a day of music next weekend.

Europa Music, in Friars Street, Stirling may be one of the last of a dying breed but it will once again stand defiantly in the face of itunes and Apple to host Record Store Day 2017 on Saturday, April 22.

The event, which is now a much-anticipated date on the city’s calendar, features Falkirk’s very own Media Whores – just one of the acts playing live during a fun-packed afternoon for the store, which has now been selling records and CDs for over 40 years.

A Europa spokesbloke said: “This is Europa’s big day of the year where we take part in a global celebration of independent record retail alongside thousands of other small music stores.

“Many people queue overnight to have a chance to purchase many of the hundreds of limited edition vinyl records on sale in the shop on the day. This year there are over 560 exclusive releases including David Bowie, Prince, Beatles and U2.”

Europa Music’s live sound sessions start at noon and include the aforementioned Media Whores, rockabilly group Bad Boogaloo, bluesman Craig Hughes, rock band Corryvreckan, folk combo Oxtered to the Bothy and popsters Dave’s New Bike.

Many of Europa’s neighbouring businesses in Friars Street, Baker Street and King Street are putting on offers and events as well to make the day even more special.

Follow Record Store Day 2017 on Twitter @RSD17.