Six top event to try and attend in the coming days

Here are six of the best events coming to a venue near you in the next week.

1) I’m ‘No a Billy He’s a Tim

Writer Des Dillon, pictured, dug up pure comedy gold when he turned bigotry into belly laughs and ignorance into understanding. His masterpiece, Singing I’m ‘No a Billy He’s a Tim will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on Saturday at 7.30pm.

2) Horrible Histories

The past was a terrible (and terribly funny) time – it really was – and Horrible Histories: Best of Barmy Britain aims to show youngsters the best of the worst bits from hysterical, sorry, historical Britain at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on Sunday at 2pm and 5pm.

3) Glee Show Challenge

The vocal talents of Falkirk’s primary school pupils will be on display at Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on Tuesday, May 9 at the Glee Show Choir Challenge. The show, which starts at 6.15pm, will be hosted by Ali McLaren from Kingdom FM.

4) Lesley Banks: Gongoozler

Scottish Canal’s artist in residence Lesley Banks, pictured above, will be unveiling her graphic gongoozling collection at the Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk from Saturday. Lesley’s picturesque depictions of our canals will be displayed at the gallery until June 25.

5) Scott Gibson Live

Glaswegian stand-up comedian Scott Gibson will bring his Edinburgh Fringe tried and tested Life or Death show, featuring material inspired by a near fatal experience during a stag weekend, to Behind the Wall, in Melville Street on Sunday at 7.30pm.

6) The Addams Family

Lurch down Larbert way to the Dobbie Hall, in Main Street, on Tuesday, May 9 (and running to May 13) for Larbert Operatic Society’s all singing production of The Addams Family. Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Wednesday and the rest will be getting kooky and ooky from 7.30pm.