Rockin’ Rev records anthem with Wet Wet Wet guitarist

A former Kirk Moderator who is blessed with an angelic voice has recorded a single with a musician to spread hope across the globe.

Very Rev Albert Bogle, who recently stood down as minister St Andrew’s Parish Church in Bo’ness, recorded his charity tune Jubilee Hope with Wet Wet Wet guitarist Graeme Duffin to celebrate the success of a unique healthcare programme in Africa.

The “upbeat and catchy” song was written to mark the epic journey of a medical ship of the same name from the Clyde in Glasgow to Lake Victoria in Tanzania in 2014.

The vessel is operated by The Vine Trust – established by the minister in 1985 – and provides basic health care to around 450,000 people an area where there is no primary healthcare provision.

The proceeds of the four-minute long single, available for download on itunes for 79p, will be donated to The Vine Trust.

“The song is a bit of an anthem, it has a summer feel to it and a tinge of Africa about it,” said the minister who was Moderator of the General Assembly in 2012-13.

“It is just another way to inspire people to see we can all make a difference in the world and echoes the thoughts of US President Barack Obama when he speaks of the ‘audacity of hope’.

“In the midst of all our present world crisis, Jubilee Hope reminds us the possibility of an alternative world view.

“It is about a sense of rejoicing that the Vine Trust is working with so many volunteers and has achieved this amazing gift of a ship that has gone into Lake Victoria, where it is making a huge difference to the lives of many people.”

The project was the subject of a documentary shown on national television.

Jubilee Hope is a 160-tonne former Royal Navy tender based in the city of Mwanza.

The song was written by Mr Bogle, who now works for Falkirk Presbytery as a pioneer minister exploring new ways for the Church to establish and internet congregation, and his long-term collaborator Dr Ian Jamieson, a GP from Largs in Ayrshire.

It was recorded and produced at the Foundry Music Lab in Motherwell, established by Mr Duffin and two of his friends, over two days.

The musician, songwriter and producer, who was never an official member of Wet Wet Wet but recorded albums and played live with the pop group, has collaborated with Mr Bogle and the Bogle Band for around eight years.

“I was excited about the Jubilee Hope song because it is a very hooky, catchy song and after hearing the original demo version I saw a lot of potential in it,” said Mr Duffin, who has performed with famous artists including Elton John.

“It is a very appealing song both musically and lyrically and very positive, upbeat and hopeful.”

The Vine Trust has become one of Scotland’s leading entrepreneurial medical charities.

In 2002 the Rev Willie McPherson, who now heads up the organisation, Rev Eddie McKenna and some others sailed the first ship from the Clyde to the Amazon where it still operates taking health care to over 100,000 people every year.

Today the charity sends over 400 volunteers a year to work in their projects in Peru and Tanzania. The Princess Royal is the organisation’s patron.