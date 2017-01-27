Northern Soul spinning back into Dobbie

Larbert’s historic Dobbie Hall will host a night of nostalgic Northern Soul later this year.

SoulSpin, which takes place on Friday, March 24, promises to be an eclectic night celebrating all forms of black dance music from furious funk, underplayed Northern Soul, disco, garage psych and hip hop.

Organiser Afterglow Music stated the Dobbie Hall is a venue once famous for nights very similar to this one, way back in the 1960s and some of the music from that era will have its place at Soulspin.

Soul DJ and co-organiser Steve Scanlan said: “We aim to showcase the best the genres have to offer, even though the classics have their place within the scene, it’s the discovery of unearthing an amazing 45 that sets them apart, and we have the vinyl junkies on board that do just that.”

Tickets for this marvellous music night are available now.

Visit www.afterglowmusic.uk for more information.