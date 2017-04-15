Much kerfuffle over great Shuffle Down 2017 line-up

The full line-up for this year’s Shuffle Down Festival will have music fans scrambling for tickets so they do not miss the big Larbert bash.

Returning to the Dobbie Hall for the third year, the Saturday May 20 event once again features some of the best bands who are making waves at the moment locally and further afield.

Organiser Rikki Toner, of Afterglow Music, said: “Shuffle Down is the biggest independent alternative music event in the local calendar and has attracted over 500 music fans for the previous two years.

“The stunning main Dobbie Hall stage will play host to several live acts throughout the day, featuring some of the best up and coming unsigned acts as well as some of the finest local acts the area has to offer.

“There is also a second stage upstairs, ‘The Cloud Room’ showcasing acoustic acts during the day and live electronic music into the evening.”

The main stage will be home to Glasgow dance punks Mickey 9, six-piece soul pop rockers Pronto Mama, rock and roll trio Miracle Glass Company – making their second appearance at Shuffle Down – and Americana country act Have Mercy Las Vegas will be sure to get feet tapping.

Local bands hitting the stage include magnificent seven-piece indie folksters Fly Jackson, indie rockers Fairweather and the Elements, the Falkirk rock institution that is Weird Decibels and the up and coming sounds of Ghostwriter.

If you need to give your ears a bit of a sabbatical from the amplified attack, The Cloud Room has some acoustic escapism in the form of Bristol-based Scot Lonely Tourist, the prolific and hugely talented Adam Stafford, marvellous musician and songwriter Robbie Lesiuk and Alloa star Kieran Fisher during the day.

Things get cranked up a notch or two at night with the onset of electronica from techno songstress HQFU, Kvasir, Edinburgh’s own Earfather, acid act ARC/WLF and Circling with Defence.

On the Fly, Jamie Irwin and Steven Bean Walker will be ably manning the decks throughout.

Shuffle Down kicks off at 2pm.

Tickets are now available at www.shuffledown.co.uk or from Noise Noise Noise in Vicar Street.