Make your mind up to see Fizz in Falkirk

Eighties pop superstars Bucks Fizz are coming to Falkirk and there’s nothing make believe about that.

The band which rocked Eurovision with a skirt-ripping-tastic take on Making Your Mind Up in 1981 are back together again performing as Formerly of Bucks Fizz and off on the road on their Make Believe Tour which stops off at Falkirk Town Hall on Thursday, October 13.

Featuring three original members from their heyday – Cheryl, Mike and Jay – the quartet is completed by another Eurovision veteran Bobby McVay.

Although the group was formed specifically to perform at Eurovision – and actually named after their creator Nicola Martin’s favourite drink – they went on to enjoy a spectacular pop music career for the rest of the 1980s, even surviving a near fatal coach crash, with a string of hits including My Camera Never Lies and The Land of Make Believe.

A Bucks Fizz spokesman said: “It feels like Bobby has sprinkled some magic dust to bring the group to life again. He looks the part and the old energy is back with plenty of humour and hits from the 80s and the fans are loving every moment of it.”