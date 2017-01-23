Madness will serve up a Falkirk House of Fun

Falkirk Football Stadium will be transformed into the House of Fun, when Madness arrives in town this summer.

The band - one of the most successful British pop groups of all time - will take centre stage for the show at the venue on Friday, August 4.

Speaking about the upcoming show, the band said: “We’re excited to be heading back to Scotland to perform outdoors. Our Scottish fans always give us such a warm welcome and we’ll offer them a great night when we come to Falkirk.”

Madness is best known for their unique quirky pop classics including House of Fun, Our House, Baggy Trousers and My Girl.

The show is being organised by concert promoter, LCC Live, which brought Sir Tom Jones and Rod Stewart to Falkirk in 2015 and 2014 respectively. Recently, the concert promoter also announced that Jess Glynne will perform at the venue on August 5, as part of the Rock the Stadium line-up.

Les Kidger, director of LCC Live, said: “Madness are the band of the people, who inject fun into everything they do. They are superb live and always give fans an incredible night performing a range of their unique hits from over the decades.

“This show offers an opportunity to see one of the greatest bands in the world play in Falkirk. I hope you can join us.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, January 27, and are available to buy from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991) or from Falkirk Football Stadium’s Ticket Office.