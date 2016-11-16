Larbert Opera bring slapstick to Peter Pan

Larbert Amateur Operatic Society brings a bit of Christmas magic to the Dobbie Hall, with the famous story of Peter Pan.

The show, which opens on Tuesday, follows the original story of the boy who never grew up but has all the elements of slapstick, song and sparkle that audiences have come to expect and love from Larbert Opera.

But before the run starts properly, there will be a special ‘relaxed performance’ for Tayvalla respite home, so that the young audience can enjoy the performance, without having to worry about having to sit quietly and there will be no strobes or flashing lights that might upset them.

As usual, the show is written by the company’s own Derek Easton, who will also be fetching his best wig and heels to play the Dame and all the regulars will be there.

Unusually, however, the company will have to pay a fee to base the script on the classic JM Barrie tale - but as all royalties go to Great Ormond Street hospital, the company is happy to do so.

Prices have been kept as low as possible as Larbert Opera fans regularly feedback that “it’s like a professional production at a fraction of the price”.

Peter Pan runs until Saturday. Tickets £9 (£7) are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/larbertamateuroperaticsociety