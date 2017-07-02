Jess confirms gig back-up

Chart star Jess Glynne has announced her back-up acts for her summer concert at Falkirk Stadium.

Hotly tipped Mullally and Kiko Bun will be joining the line-up when Glynne appears at the Falkirk venue on Saturday, August 5.

Mullally

Mullally’s music is described as packing a soulful punch, with his first three releases (Overdose, Troubled Love and Wonderful) amassing over six million streams on Spotify. He has also been championed as one to watch by BBC Radio One, MTV, SBTV and more.

A regular on the festival circuit, Kiko Bun has an uplifting sound based on reggae, soul and hip hop, with recent releases including Where I’m From, Sticky Situation and Can’t Hold Back.

Lauren Munro of LCC Live, the concert promoter for this show, said: “We are really excited to be welcoming both Mullally and Kiko Bun to Falkirk Football Stadium this summer to support Jess Glynne.

“Both artists are regulars at the UK summer festivals, know how to entertain and have bright futures ahead of them.”

Kiko Bun

Glynne announced back in December that she would perform at Falkirk Football Stadium this August.

Having first risen to prominence as a featured vocalist on Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award-winning single Rather Be, the artist has achieved great success.

Her debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, went straight in at number one in the top 10 in August 2015 and she’s the second ever British female solo artist to have five number one singles in the UK.

Her hits include: Take Me Home, Ain’t Got Far to Go and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.

Speaking about the upcoming show Glynne said: “Performing live to my fans is what I love to do. I always enjoy summer festivals so am looking forward to heading to Falkirk in August.

“We’ll have a great time and I hope lots of my Scottish fans can come and join me.”

Tickets are on sale and are available to purchase in person from Falkirk Football Club or from www.ticketline.co.uk or 0844 888 9991.