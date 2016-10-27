Ian’s ready to rock Falkirk

The drummer from world-renowned indie rockers Kasabian is returning to Falkirk to help Scottish Drum Festival 2016 go with a swing.

It might not be Halloween, but top timekeepers like Ian Matthews will definitely make things go bump in the night – and morning and afternoon – at St Mungo’s High School, in Merchiston Avenue, on Sunday, when David Dowell and the dD Drums crew bring their hard-to-beat festival back for a fifth straight year.

David said: “We’ve got another cracker of a line-up – four drummers, all with their own unique styles, whose playing will prove to be a serious surprise. Ian Matthews, who played at our 2012 event, is a seriously diverse player who can groove, swing and solo just as well as he rocks out.”

The line-up is filled out by legendary German rhythm guru Benny Greb, Scottish session sensation Richard Kass and up-and-coming electronic stickman Kaz Rodriquez.

“We have a lot of drum students attending and festival players like these are both an inspiration and an education,” said David.

Billed as a sensational day of drums, drummers and drumming, the event runs from 11.30am to 5pm and not only features performances from the four guests, but also displays the best drum-related equipment around.

David said: “This labour of love we call the Scottish Drum Festival is our way of thanking people for continuing to support dD Drums. It’s also an opportunity for local drummers to check out some cool stuff.”

Visit www.dddrums.co.uk for more information.