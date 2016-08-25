Festival is hitting the high notes

Music fans will be heading for Falkirk in October for the launch of a weekend festival which organisers hope will become an annual event.

Falkirk Live! has its roots in blues and jazz, but also covers classical, folk and indie music.

A host of artists have been signed up for the new festival which runs from Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16. Top names who will be appearing include, from the world of classical jazz, The Big Chris Barber Band, Banknock’s own award-winning singer-songwriter Karine Polwart, leading Scottish blues band Blues N Trouble and gypsy swing band Rose Room.

Soul singer Charlotte Marshall, duo Konrad Wiszniewski and Euan Stevenson, funk bank James Brown is Annie and young classical guitar star Sean Shibe will also be appearing.

An eclectic mix of venues is also being used for the festival, including Falkirk Town Hall, the Trinity Church, Behind the Wall, City and Baristas.

Falkirk Live! is being presented by Jazz Scotland and Falkirk Community Trust, in partnership with Falkirk Blues Club, Eden Consultancy Group, Classic Music Live! and Afterglow.

Roger Spence of Jazz Scotland said: “Many Falkirk people travel to listen to top quality music. We are delighted to have an opportunity to present a top drawer bill in Falkirk, and to work with a host of music organisations and musicians from Falkirk.

“We hope to create an annual event that will appeal to locals and attract visitors to the town.”

Ian Scott, chairman of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “Falkirk is a forward-looking place. With the global success of the Kelpies, we have set the district on the world stage. This event offers us the opportunity to build on that success and set up an event that will bring much pleasure and has the potential to create an impact for the town.”

The full programme will be launched today (Thursday) on the Falkirk Live! website – www.falkirklive.com – which, along with the festival’s branding, has been created by Eden Consultancy.

Rose O’Connor from Eden said: “Building upon our other work with Jazz Scotland for Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival and other music festivals throughout Scotland, it’s been fantastic to be able to bring Falkirk Live! to life.

“At its heart this festival is about inviting local people to get involved by coming along to sample a gig or two and help us to develop the festival into something event bigger in future years.”

Tickets will be available via the website, at Falkirk Community Trust outlets and the information kiosk in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

The festival is supported by Creative Scotland, Visit Falkirk and Falkirk Delivers.