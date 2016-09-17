Falkirk Operatic sets sail for South Pacific

As autumn approaches Falkirk Operatic Society’s next all-singing, all-dancing production will keep temperatures from falling too far.

The “greatest hits” of South Pacific will be performed at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, and cast members are busy rehearsing the songs and set pieces of the popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

Each year the long-established society, which is regularly joined by new members looking to tread the boards, produces a musical in April and a special cabaret each September.

A society spokesperson said: “The production is directed by Carol Sutherland, music is in the capable hands once again of Bryan McCaffrey and Elaine Dawson is the choreographer.

“South Pacific is known for its beautiful music and lively chorus action and this concert version promises to be no different – bringing unforgettable songs like Some Enchanted Evening, Bali Ha’i, There is Nothin’ Like a Dame and other classics to life.”

Visit www.falkirkoperatic.com for tickets and more information.