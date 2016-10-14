Falkirk Live! hits right notes

Falkirk is preparing for an invasion of music fans this weekend for the first-ever Falkirk Live!

The three-day festival has its roots in blues and jazz, but will also cover classical, folk and indie music.

It has already attracted some top artistes, including The Big Chris Barber Band and Karine Polwart, as well as more new additions to the scene.

Venues will include Falkirk Town Hall, the Faw Kirk, Behind the Wall, City and Baristas.

Presented by Jazz Scotland and Falkirk Community Trust, in partnership with Falkirk Blues Club, Eden Consultancy, Classic Music Live! and Afterglow, the organisers intend this to become a regular feature in Scotland’s music calendar.

Roger Spence of Jazz Scotland said: “Many Falkirk people travel to listen to top quality music. We are delighted to have an opportunity to present a top drawer bill in Falkirk, and to work with a host of music organisations and musicians from the area. We hope to create an annual event that will appeal to locals and attract visitors to the town.”

One of the weekend highlights will be a rare performance ‘back home’ by folk singer/songwriter Karine Polwart.

Born in Banknock, she is regarded as one of Scotland’s greatest contemporary musicians

A multiple winner of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, twice for Best Original Song, her album Traces was shortlisted for Album of the Year.

She plays at the Faw Kirk on Sunday from 7.30pm.

For details of how to obtain tickets and more information about events, visit www.falkirklive.com.